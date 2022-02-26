WARNING - Graphic Images. Casualties of war can be seen in this video.

WARNING

Graphic Images



Reported to be a broken column of the

Armed Forces of Ukraine

near Melitopol.



Casualties of war can be seen in this video.



"Here's what you may not know about Ukraine.



2 areas that border Russia, the DPR & LPR had already declared themselves independent. They have been under attack by Ukraine for 8 years. 14,000 have been killed while the world largely ignored it.



They appealed to Putin a few days ago to recognize their sovereignty. Putin agreed, also agreeing to offer protection from Ukraine's military. This was ratified by all three parties. Putin sent in peacekeepers and told the world he was going to protect them.



Ukraine didn't take any of it seriously. The Ukraine bombing attacks continued and two more died. Russia upheld their end of the bargain and retaliated against Ukraine and has now invaded Ukraine after taking out their entire air defenses in just over an hour.



You can decide if that was justified or not, but it's the same as article 5 with NATO. One nation is attacked, NATO responds.



But wait, there's more...



The Ukraine government was installed by the US Deep State. NAZIs. This is why, though you likely haven't heard, Putin stated he wasn't going to allow these neo-NAZIs to ruin Ukraine. We all know about the Bidens' corrupt dealings in Ukraine, but do you know about the Democrat money laundering and child trafficking? And that's just the start. Ukraine is a Deep State / NAZI vassal, not a country. It's a territory being used by US Democrats to steal, kill and destroy.



Putin may not be as bad as you've been told. He just may be SAVING the Ukrainian people from the very same people that are destroying the US, and the rest of the West."



Footage - unknown.