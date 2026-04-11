Addressing Heavy Metal Sources and Exposure - Dr Chris Shade - Hack My Age Zora Benhamou 03/19/2024

Zora Benhamou: Are there any specific heavy metal sources or exposure pathways that women should really be cautious about as they're aging and going through their perimenopause, menopause?





Chris Shade, PhD: Fish is a really big one, even though I said at the top of the food chain, you got a lot of mercury. At the bottom of the food chain, you got a lot of arsenic. The Japanese and Chinese samples that come in here, they're usually high in mercury and arsenic and sometimes some others, depending on what their industrial exposures are. If you're in Asia or South America, there's a high premium on being white versus brown, and they use a lot of creams that are skin whitening creams. Many of those are mercury based creams, and mercury is really good at poisoning the melanocytes, so they stop making pigment, and that's how they work.





3/19/2024 - Are heavy metal tests accurate for menopausal women? - Dr Christopher Shade - Hack My Age - Zora Benhamou: https://youtu.be/QPPq3Dtqt6c?si=w9P6xwAq5CXrQLWX