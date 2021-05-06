© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror: Bill Gates' Divorce and microneedles that are like a barcode tattoo
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • May 06, 2021
Features Alex Jones sharing Bill & Melinda Gates' divorce and attitudes. He brings on a discussion about the disolvable microneedle patch which is not a microchip. It continually measures what's going on in the body
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.