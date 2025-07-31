BrightLearn - Health and Healing: The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine and Optimum Health by Andrew Weil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This podcast discusses Dr. Andrew Weil's book "Health and Healing: The Philosophy of Integrative Medicine and Optimum Health," exploring his holistic approach to wellness, belief in the body’s self-healing abilities, and the integration of conventional and alternative therapies, while emphasizing preventive care and the power of the placebo effect.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Find a copy of this amazing book here.