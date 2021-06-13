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Σαμπάτ στο Νταβός. Η πραγματική δύναμη που κινεί τα νήματα (ελληνικοί υπότιτλοι)
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307 views • June 13, 2021
Σε αυτή την εκπομπή ο Adam Green από το knowmorenews.org παρουσιάζει την πραγματική δύναμη που κινεί τα νήματα πίσω από όσα συμβαίνουν. Τα στοιχεία που αναφέρονται στο βίντεο παρόλο που είναι διαθέσιμα σε επίσημες ιστοσελίδες, παρουσιάζονται για πρώτη φορά .
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