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PLEASE HELP US! WE ARE BEING VIOLATED!
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143 views • March 11, 2021
OUT CRY TO THE WORLD FROM ISRAEL
Ilana Rachel Daniel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination,"
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Ilana Rachel Daniel came with an emotional outcry for help from Jerusalem, the capital of Israel. At record speed, the government is trying to vaccinate the entire population - including pregnant women and small children - against the corona virus. "Civil rights are put aside and people can only participate in society again after vaccination,"
Join Our Channel on Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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