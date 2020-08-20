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Nurse Speaks Out, Empty Beds, and no Coronavirus Cases in Devon Hospitals UK
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54 views • August 20, 2020
Posted on YT by Jason Liosatos Outside The Box on 19 Aug, 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHi6qccp0aY
Description below was posted by Jason Liosatos Outside The Box in support of this video:
My talk this week with a Nurse in Devon UK who tells me there are no #Coronavirus #Covid19 cases in any of the big hospitals in Devon UK, yet there are still empty beds and people dying without treatment. She also speaks of nurses having heart and breathing problems from compulsory face masks.
Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
See my other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
My book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iHi6qccp0aY
Description below was posted by Jason Liosatos Outside The Box in support of this video:
My talk this week with a Nurse in Devon UK who tells me there are no #Coronavirus #Covid19 cases in any of the big hospitals in Devon UK, yet there are still empty beds and people dying without treatment. She also speaks of nurses having heart and breathing problems from compulsory face masks.
Please support my show at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
See my other shows here https://www.youtube.com/user/GlobalPe...
My book here https://jasonliosatos.com/
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