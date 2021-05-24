WARNING: IT'S ALIVE!?!

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Firefighter & Paramedic Eric joins me to show and discuss his creepy and concerning mask findings.
MUST WATCH:
IF PEOPLE GET JABBED AFTER WATCHING THIS THEY ARE BEYOND SAVING
http://thephaser.com/2021/05/if-people-get-jabbed-after-watching-this-they-are-beyond-saving/