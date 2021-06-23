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Lessons from Barter
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53 views • June 23, 2021
The Language of Value: Chapter 5 Lessons from Barter
Barter works off of information; what is available, where is it available, how much? In direct trade it is known that hard goods, specifically basic human needs, are the most coveted products. This is why basic human needs are used as a base of value.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 5 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
Barter works off of information; what is available, where is it available, how much? In direct trade it is known that hard goods, specifically basic human needs, are the most coveted products. This is why basic human needs are used as a base of value.
The Language of Value
by Virginia Robertson
Business Expert Press, Publisher
Chapter 5 Overview
[email protected]
#economics #information #currency #cryptocurrency #blockchain #data #freedom #trade #liberty #barter #crypto #itembanc #money #value
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