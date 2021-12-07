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"MS. Found in a Bottle" by Edgar Allan Poe
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82 views • December 07, 2021
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Qui n'a plus qu'un moment a vivre
N'a plus rien a dissimuler.
-Quinault—Atys.
New Holland is an old name for Australia, in use for roughly 200 years, until the mid-1850s.
The picture used is an illustration by "Wogel" in "The Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe with Biographical Essay" by John H. Ingram
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap10
Concluding note, by the author:
The "MS. Found in a Bottle," was originally published in 1831, and it was not until many years afterwards that I became acquainted with the maps of Mercator, in which the ocean is represented as rushing, by four mouths, into the (northern) Polar Gulf, to be absorbed into the bowels of the earth; the Pole itself being represented by a black rock, towering to a prodigious height.
Qui n'a plus qu'un moment a vivre
N'a plus rien a dissimuler.
-Quinault—Atys.
New Holland is an old name for Australia, in use for roughly 200 years, until the mid-1850s.
The picture used is an illustration by "Wogel" in "The Tales and Poems of Edgar Allan Poe with Biographical Essay" by John H. Ingram
To follow along: https://www.gutenberg.org/files/2147/2147-h/2147-h.htm#chap10
Concluding note, by the author:
The "MS. Found in a Bottle," was originally published in 1831, and it was not until many years afterwards that I became acquainted with the maps of Mercator, in which the ocean is represented as rushing, by four mouths, into the (northern) Polar Gulf, to be absorbed into the bowels of the earth; the Pole itself being represented by a black rock, towering to a prodigious height.
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