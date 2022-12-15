Create New Account
CBDCs | "This Is the Last Step In the Total Surveillance State." - Jame Rickards
CBDCs | "This Is the Last Step In the Total Surveillance State." - James Rickards

CBDCs | "As the Head of the Bank of International Settlements Said, When You're Using Our CBDC We Will Know What You Are Spending Your Money On and We Can Interview and Stop You from Buying Something."

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:
https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

