CAMP WHERE WIVES GO TO VENT THEIR ANGER ⚢ TOWARDS THEIR HUSBANDS

Witness the next in a series of multi pronged attacks masquerading as therapy 👀





This viral video shows women at a camp expressing their feelings by shouting and speaking out about their anger towards their husbands. In the video, women are seen screaming aloud and some hitting sticks on the ground as a way to let out their anger. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts in the comments.





Do you think this can actually help take away the anger?





Remember to like and share this video, and don't forget to subscribe to GlimpseTV.





Thank you for watching.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAvsyYWfBko