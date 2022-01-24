6 Most Important Prophecies in Progress 01/24/2022

Today Pastor Stan takes a look at current Global Events and how it relates to Bible Prophecy. We take a look at dreams and visions given to God's Prophets and share what is to come in the near future. Ukraine is under threat of losing their Homeland - which is the Moloch/Baal center for blackmail and the most evil acts in the world. We also take a look how the U.S. Dollar is loosing it's value and is no longer the Petro-Dollar. Unfortunately, we are already in the first couple of "Years of Famine" and we also see how J.B is threatening Russia to get her to destroy America!01:48 - Ukraine: Under Threat of losing the Homeland05:48 - War has Started - Vicki Goforth Parnell11:01 - J.B & M.B threatening Russia to get her to destroy U.S.13:11 - U.S. Dollar no longer the Petro-Dollar16:22 - 7 Years of Famine started September 6, 202123:12 - America no longer under British Monarchy26:17 - Worldwide ArrestsVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#mostimportantprophecies #7yearsoffamine #Russia #Ukraine