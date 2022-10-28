PRAY CALIFORNIA Annual Conference 2022 - Part 5 B

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Maryal Boumann: Wicked rulers and evil bills as opposed to God’s Kingdom Government; Gail Levin: Director of "The Salt & Light Council"; Wolfgang Kovacek: Introduction of Brothers and Sisters running for Office, Prayer for them, Prophetic act with Keys; Declarations by Prayer Leaders; Carolyn Hyde Song, Maryal Boumann closes the conference.