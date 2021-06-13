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150,000 vaccine deaths hidden from public (VAERS) + Airlines Banning vaccinated from flying (Blood clot) etc [13.06.2021]
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1311 views • June 13, 2021
Doctors All Over The World URGENT Warnings Of Taking The Covid 19 Vaccine.
https://awakecanada.org/
Dr Roger Hodkinson On Scamdemic. Pretty Insightful Video
https://awakecanada.org/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-scamdemic-pretty-insightful-video/
Note: I have coverd this before that VAERS is lying with the numbers.
Who own, rule and control VAERS? - Follow the fucking money.
For those of you taking the vaccine in order for you to travel, you had better think twice about that.
Airlines have now begun talks on banning the vaccinated from flying at high altitudes due to blood clots forming at high altitudes.
Doctors are being told to SHUT UP from speaking the TRUTH or their medical license will be revoked.
In other words.the oath they took "TO DO NO HARM" doesn't exist any more and patients are being lied to and are dying needlessly from the covid jab.
Huge mega companies around the world are worried about how they will replace their workers in 2-3 years when they begin dying from the lethal injection.
SOURCE: https://awakecanada.org/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-scamdemic-pretty-insightful-video/
wil paranormal
40183 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0uXNYmEqYp6/
https://awakecanada.org/
Dr Roger Hodkinson On Scamdemic. Pretty Insightful Video
https://awakecanada.org/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-scamdemic-pretty-insightful-video/
Note: I have coverd this before that VAERS is lying with the numbers.
Who own, rule and control VAERS? - Follow the fucking money.
For those of you taking the vaccine in order for you to travel, you had better think twice about that.
Airlines have now begun talks on banning the vaccinated from flying at high altitudes due to blood clots forming at high altitudes.
Doctors are being told to SHUT UP from speaking the TRUTH or their medical license will be revoked.
In other words.the oath they took "TO DO NO HARM" doesn't exist any more and patients are being lied to and are dying needlessly from the covid jab.
Huge mega companies around the world are worried about how they will replace their workers in 2-3 years when they begin dying from the lethal injection.
SOURCE: https://awakecanada.org/dr-roger-hodkinson-on-scamdemic-pretty-insightful-video/
wil paranormal
40183 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0uXNYmEqYp6/
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