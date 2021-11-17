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This Quantum Life #48 - We Create Our Grace
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1 view • November 17, 2021
By allowing ourselves to be with the negative feelings, it creates the space to originate feelings on the other positive end of the spectrum. I believe this is what is meant by "grace" and it is one of the greatest gifts of the human experience.
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