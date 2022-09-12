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SUNDAY LONG LIVE RADIO 📻 THE GREAT RESIST [THE MOTTE & BAILEY GAMBIT HABS FAILED]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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18 views • September 12, 2022

The motte-and-bailey fallacy (named after the motte-and-bailey castle) is a form of argument and an informal fallacy where an arguer conflates two positions that share similarities, one modest and easy to defend (the "motte") and one much more controversial and harder to defend (the "bailey"). The arguer advances the controversial position, but when challenged, they insist that they are only advancing the more modest position. Upon retreating to the motte, the arguer can claim that the bailey has not been refuted (because the critic refused to attack the motte) or that the critic is unreasonable (by equating an attack on the bailey with an attack on the motte).

LOGOS and facts beats scumbaggery at every instance...but you must OCCUPY

No Ed the Bear today; Joss the BOSS and the Conspiratorium, along with VendorsOTH and Clif High's Narradigm

Thanks again to the lovely Rea Bow💐 https://WBN324.com

Here's The Direct Link 2 WBN324 & SLLR Where You'll Find Rea & Friends. https://www.talkstreamlive.com/program/world_broadcasting_network

WTF Radio With "Joss The Boss", News & Views Plus Great Music. Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Fridays @ 9pm GMT https://dlive.tv/WTFR; alternatively, Check Out The WTFR Website. https://wtfradio.net/index.html

Here's a Link To The "Conspiratorium Consultants" Lep & Jami. https://player.fm/series/3364675

https://clifhighvideos.com/

https://taileaters.com/taileater/the-adam-and-eve-story/

Keywords
wbn324rea bowlogosclif highwtfrsunday long livejoss the bosssllrnarradigmthe conspiratoriummotte and baileyvendorsoth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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