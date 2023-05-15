8th Cooking with EK: My homegrown turmeric, dug up today, goes into my stew MVI_1658-9merged

Create New Account
8th Cooking with EK: My homegrown turmeric, dug up today, goes into my stew
EK the Urban Yeti
I was planting garlic into a pot into the backyard late today, and dug up several small late sprouting turmeric rhizomes, which I decided to put into my evening meals for the next 3 nights. I throw anything and everything into my meals, as my regular viewers well know, and I often don’t peel anything. I cook to live, I don’t live to cook.

Keywords
foodmicrowavegarlicolive oilturmericsweet potatocarrotscelerytomatobutterrecipescheeseboiled eggsroyal blue potatofrozen turkey stew

