The Bakhmut Underground Tunnels, or why (Artyomovsk) was Chosen for the Role of 'Impregnable Fortress'
Published 15 hours ago

City underground, or why Artyomovsk was chosen for the role of "impregnable fortress".

The fact is that mines and underground communications, united in a common network, stretch for impressive distances under the city. The enemy actively used these moves to transfer ammunition and reserves to the blockaded areas of Artyomovsk.

These shots show only a couple of "streets" of the underground city. And yet, it becomes clear what it cost the fighters of PMC Wagner to win in such difficult conditions.

