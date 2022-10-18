Round Table at Johns 'Russia' Studio! - Many Foreign Journalists, including Russell 'Texas' Bentley, back again. - JMDougan on 101622

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I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', on YouTube with partial description. The show was called, 'Round Table at John's Studio! Lots of Foreign Journalists will Come'from 10/16/22.
Guys, I am going to have a big round table (well, rectangular) at my place today! You guys should all tune it. Who will be there? Let's See...
* Russell Bentley, a.k.a. "Texas Donbass"
* Jan Baek
* iEarlGrey
* Daniel Bosworth
* Maria "Masha" Lelyanova
* Tsvetochik