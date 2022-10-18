Round Table at Johns 'Russia' Studio! - Many Foreign Journalists, including Russell 'Texas' Bentley, back again. - JMDougan on 101622

I'm sharing this video from 'John Mark Dougan', on YouTube with partial description. The show was called, 'Round Table at John's Studio! Lots of Foreign Journalists will Come'from 10/16/22.
Guys, I am going to have a big round table (well, rectangular) at my place today! You guys should all tune it. Who will be there? Let's See...
* Russell Bentley, a.k.a. "Texas Donbass"
* Jan Baek
* iEarlGrey
* Daniel Bosworth
* Maria "Masha" Lelyanova
* Tsvetochik
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.