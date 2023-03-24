Kelly has been looking at people's blood using Dark-Field Microscopy since 2017, and has found some interesting 'anomalies' since the vaccine has rolled out
Please watch.
Several people we have spoken to over 2 years have had a Live Blood Analysis completed and have seen similar 'anomalies'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.