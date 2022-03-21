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'The Viral Delusion' Documentary (A Sneak Peak) [20.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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125 views • March 21, 2022
Get a sneak peak behind the scenes with the creators of 'The Viral Delusion!'
'The Viral Delusion' A Six Part Documentary Series (Trailer + links) [Feb 11, 2022]
The Untold Story Behind The Pandemic

The doctors, scientists and journalists featured in THE VIRAL DELUSION examine in detail the scientific papers that were used to justify the pandemic, and what they find is shattering. In this shocking, five-part, seven hour documentary series, they explode every single major claim, from the "isolation" of the virus to its so-called genetic sequencing, from the discovery of how to "test" for SARS-CoV2 to the emergence of "variants" that in reality, they explain, exist only on a computer. Their point: that the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus exists only as a mental construct whose existence in the real world has been disproven by the science itself.
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/C0tztD65lTyC/

Sam Bailey interviews Mike Wallace and Diarra Leslie
Mark & I were lucky enough to be part of this phenomenal documentary series.
In this video I interview producers Mike Wallach and Diarra Leslie to find out how they worked out that the emperor has no clothes with regards to not only viruses but germ theory as well.

To register for the premiere please go here:
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/

Sam Bailey's newsletter: https://drsambailey.com

'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
--
What do virologists have to say regarding the isolation of 'viruses'? [Jan 24, 2022]
Dr.Tom Cowan explain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZRUEyhURXQsq/

TERRAIN Trailer: Another 'Strike' from Satanic YouTube Today! Part 1/2 [20.02.2022]
Note: I've have it like this from the beginning when this Plan-Demic started from dec 2019 and the worldvide lockdown in march 2020, that if I just can 'wake up' one person once in a while, the goal is reached... There fore I still share small trailers on my YouTube channel no 2.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u3QFqEkg1qWz/

Dr.Tom Cowan: Pay Attention and Learn! What is a 'Virus' and a Dis'ease'? [17.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OzdeUihOG5u4/

What is a 'VIRUS'? Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Stefan Lanka vs. Dr Wodarg feat Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OcxQzmBlGexh/

Dr.Tom Cowan's Opinion on Legal Strategies Being Used + What Antibodies Mean [18.02.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/MZU4R9G8op7d/

Dr. Tom Cowan about 'Viruses' since WW1 (1917) and 5G (Banned by Youtube) [April 9th, 2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LvL0BQx2Z1Sh/

Spacebusters: Pay Attention and LEARN! - What is a VIRUS? [03.02.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3XEVatd5HJ2/

Spacebusters: Proof that Jabs Causes Heart Attacks and Strokes etc.! [03.03.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w69EoZXxDxje/

Spacebusters: Virology is Way Past its 'Cell' by Date... [28.02.2022]
A quick video that might help wake up the normies... Documentation:
https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html
https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jx7OWrtm5ohP/

Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=the%20viral%20delusion&;kind=video
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gBIxktWuqXU9/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nz-news/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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