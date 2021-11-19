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How Freedom Law School forced the IRS to withdraw 12 years of TAX LIENS totaling $660k!
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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75 views • November 19, 2021
In December 2009, the IRS filed liens against Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, for tax years 1997 to 2008, totaling over $660,000. Such IRS liens are known to be nearly impossible to get withdrawn. But Freedom Law School did the impossible, having all those liens withdrawn by order of the IRS Appeals office and the U.S. Tax Court.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation Peymon will tell the story of how he was able to get all these liens withdrawn, and how you too can beat the IRS with confidence!
Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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