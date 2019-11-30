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Why the Julian Assange Case Threatens the Free Press 6 Pulitzer Prize Winners Explain (MIRRORED)
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121 views • November 30, 2019
Why the Julian Assange Case Threatens the Free Press 6 Pulitzer Prize Winners Explain (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Matt Orfalea at:-
https://youtu.be/8tsvZHCfQlM
The Trump admin's espionage charges against Julian Assange case may be the death of the #FreePress. 6 Pulitzer Prize winners explain this serious threat to The First Amendment.
Matt Orfalea
▶https://twitter.com/0rf
▶https://medium.com/@0rf
▶https://www.minds.com/MattOrf
▶https://www.facebook.com/MattOrfVids
Subscribe ▶https://www.youtube.com/orf
Support my work ▶https://www.patreon.com/Orf
VIDEO SOURCES
Intro
Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy in London | Ruptly
ASMR - BURNING THINGS NEWSPAPER
Unprecedented Charges Against Assange | All In | MSNBC
Donald Trump Administration Attacks First Amendment With Assange Charges | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
The White House at night | Stephen W. Geddes
In full CNN's Jim Acosta and President Donald Trump clash at White House | ITV News
#6
The People Behind The Post
Day in the Life The Washington Post DC Office
Cuando ya no esté El nuevo periodismo #0
Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron
Liev Schreiber - Spotlight Interview
khr judge gavel
#5
The Heat discusses the NSA, CIA and press freedom with journalist James Risen
James Risen speaks at Press Freedom News Conference August 14th, 2014
#IJF18 - Interview with James Risen
The Heat discusses the NSA, CIA and press freedom with journalist James Risen
Empire - Obama and Media - Web Extra What has happened to press freedom
#4
Seymour Hersh A Lifetime Speaking Truth to Power
Seymour Hersh on the golden age of journalism
Seymour Hersh on who controls the news agenda around Donald Trump
Seymour Hersh Journalism 'is going to hell' UpFront
Global Empire - The World According to Seymour Hersh [Part One]
Seymour Hersh on who controls the news agenda around Donald Trump
THE FOURTH ESTATE (Trailer)
Nixon In The Den (American Political Documentary)
#3
Glenn Greenwald reacts to winning Pulitzer Prize
Greenwald Assange arrest is criminalization of journalism
Julian Assange On DNC Emails And 2016 Election (Full Interview) Meet The Press NBC News
Glenn Greenwald Chelsea Manning’s Refusal to Testify Against WikiLeaks Will Help Save Press Freedom
Glenn Greenwald calls Julian Assange’s arrest a grave threat to press freedoms
In Depth Julian Assange
Julian Assange Have the media found him guilty | The Listening Post
#2
Bill Moyers and Chris Hedges on Capitalism’s ‘Sacrifice Zones’
Chris Hedges on What it Takes to be a Rebel in Modern Times
Chris Hedges, America The Farewell Tour
The Interregnum - At Westminster Magistrates Court @ChrisLynnHedges told @MElmaazi
Chris Hedges on Julian Assange
Once judicial precedence set, it won't end with Wikileaks - Chris Hedges #FreeAssange
What Happens Next For Julian Assange (HBO)
LIVE Imperialism on Trial - Free Julian Assange
#1
Meet the Machinists Who Keep the New York Times Running
For New York Times, a Complex Relationship With Wikileaks, Government
Dean Baquet Has Heard Directly From Trump About NYT's Coverage
Hacking How the New York Times decides what to publish - BBC Newsnight
Outro
Glenn Greenwald Discusses the Lasting Impacts of Julian Assange Part 1
The First Amendment Award Presented To Marty Baron
Films
The Post (2017)
Citizenfour (2013)
Page One: Inside the New York Times (2011)
Spotlight (2015)
Risk (2016)
The Fifth Estate (2013)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Matt Orfalea at:-
https://youtu.be/8tsvZHCfQlM
The Trump admin's espionage charges against Julian Assange case may be the death of the #FreePress. 6 Pulitzer Prize winners explain this serious threat to The First Amendment.
Matt Orfalea
▶https://twitter.com/0rf
▶https://medium.com/@0rf
▶https://www.minds.com/MattOrf
▶https://www.facebook.com/MattOrfVids
Subscribe ▶https://www.youtube.com/orf
Support my work ▶https://www.patreon.com/Orf
VIDEO SOURCES
Intro
Julian Assange arrested at Ecuadorian embassy in London | Ruptly
ASMR - BURNING THINGS NEWSPAPER
Unprecedented Charges Against Assange | All In | MSNBC
Donald Trump Administration Attacks First Amendment With Assange Charges | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
The White House at night | Stephen W. Geddes
In full CNN's Jim Acosta and President Donald Trump clash at White House | ITV News
#6
The People Behind The Post
Day in the Life The Washington Post DC Office
Cuando ya no esté El nuevo periodismo #0
Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron
Liev Schreiber - Spotlight Interview
khr judge gavel
#5
The Heat discusses the NSA, CIA and press freedom with journalist James Risen
James Risen speaks at Press Freedom News Conference August 14th, 2014
#IJF18 - Interview with James Risen
The Heat discusses the NSA, CIA and press freedom with journalist James Risen
Empire - Obama and Media - Web Extra What has happened to press freedom
#4
Seymour Hersh A Lifetime Speaking Truth to Power
Seymour Hersh on the golden age of journalism
Seymour Hersh on who controls the news agenda around Donald Trump
Seymour Hersh Journalism 'is going to hell' UpFront
Global Empire - The World According to Seymour Hersh [Part One]
Seymour Hersh on who controls the news agenda around Donald Trump
THE FOURTH ESTATE (Trailer)
Nixon In The Den (American Political Documentary)
#3
Glenn Greenwald reacts to winning Pulitzer Prize
Greenwald Assange arrest is criminalization of journalism
Julian Assange On DNC Emails And 2016 Election (Full Interview) Meet The Press NBC News
Glenn Greenwald Chelsea Manning’s Refusal to Testify Against WikiLeaks Will Help Save Press Freedom
Glenn Greenwald calls Julian Assange’s arrest a grave threat to press freedoms
In Depth Julian Assange
Julian Assange Have the media found him guilty | The Listening Post
#2
Bill Moyers and Chris Hedges on Capitalism’s ‘Sacrifice Zones’
Chris Hedges on What it Takes to be a Rebel in Modern Times
Chris Hedges, America The Farewell Tour
The Interregnum - At Westminster Magistrates Court @ChrisLynnHedges told @MElmaazi
Chris Hedges on Julian Assange
Once judicial precedence set, it won't end with Wikileaks - Chris Hedges #FreeAssange
What Happens Next For Julian Assange (HBO)
LIVE Imperialism on Trial - Free Julian Assange
#1
Meet the Machinists Who Keep the New York Times Running
For New York Times, a Complex Relationship With Wikileaks, Government
Dean Baquet Has Heard Directly From Trump About NYT's Coverage
Hacking How the New York Times decides what to publish - BBC Newsnight
Outro
Glenn Greenwald Discusses the Lasting Impacts of Julian Assange Part 1
The First Amendment Award Presented To Marty Baron
Films
The Post (2017)
Citizenfour (2013)
Page One: Inside the New York Times (2011)
Spotlight (2015)
Risk (2016)
The Fifth Estate (2013)
Keywords
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