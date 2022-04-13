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Date of Defeat of the Original Civilization on Mars: A Scientific Estimate.
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477 views • April 13, 2022
This video shows how it is actually possible to calculate the date when the original civilization on Mars was defeated. There is no doubt that Mars was once inhabited by a very advanced civilization. Not only are artifacts such as the Cydonia face and the D&M pyramid the works of intelligent beings, but also the vast majority of the Martian topography is artificial, as is revealed in my 8 episode series on Brighteon entitled “NASA’s Big Secret: The Topography of Mars is Artificial” starting with Episode 1: Introduction https://www.brighteon.com/89a986e4-3767-4a98-9d18-5816eeaf0d76 .
The calculation of the date when the civilization on Mars was defeated assumes that the moons of Mars were artificially placed in their respective orbits a very long time ago by the original inhabitants of Mars. The orbit of Phobos was continuously maintained at the very meaningful distance of 8,000√2 Martian kilometers, and the orbit of Deimos at 20,000√2 Martian kilometers, from the centre of Mars. A Martian kilometer is equal to the equatorial radius of Mars divided by 2 raised to the 12th power, and is equal to 1000 Megalithic Yards. A Megalithic Yard is the unit of measure that Alexander Thom determined to have been used by the architects of the megalithic sites in the British Isles, and it must have been brought to Earth from Mars. I have previously determined that the 8 circular rings in Stonehenge are measured out in Martian meters (see “Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry To Harmonize With the Cosmos”. https://www.brighteon.com/0e17a70d-8ebb-4263-ac4f-891d093239d2 ).
The invaders that destroyed the original Martian civilization did not possess the technology to maintain the orbits of Phobos and Deimos. Hence, the orbital radius of Phobos has been steadily decreasing in size, and that of Deimos, increasing in size since the time of defeat. By dividing the reduction in size of the orbit of Phobos by the rate of decrease, a good estimate can be made of the time that has elapsed since the defeat.
The calculation of the date when the civilization on Mars was defeated assumes that the moons of Mars were artificially placed in their respective orbits a very long time ago by the original inhabitants of Mars. The orbit of Phobos was continuously maintained at the very meaningful distance of 8,000√2 Martian kilometers, and the orbit of Deimos at 20,000√2 Martian kilometers, from the centre of Mars. A Martian kilometer is equal to the equatorial radius of Mars divided by 2 raised to the 12th power, and is equal to 1000 Megalithic Yards. A Megalithic Yard is the unit of measure that Alexander Thom determined to have been used by the architects of the megalithic sites in the British Isles, and it must have been brought to Earth from Mars. I have previously determined that the 8 circular rings in Stonehenge are measured out in Martian meters (see “Huge Discovery! Stonehenge Uses Sacred Geometry To Harmonize With the Cosmos”. https://www.brighteon.com/0e17a70d-8ebb-4263-ac4f-891d093239d2 ).
The invaders that destroyed the original Martian civilization did not possess the technology to maintain the orbits of Phobos and Deimos. Hence, the orbital radius of Phobos has been steadily decreasing in size, and that of Deimos, increasing in size since the time of defeat. By dividing the reduction in size of the orbit of Phobos by the rate of decrease, a good estimate can be made of the time that has elapsed since the defeat.
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