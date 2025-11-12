(22.) Super Soldier Talk - Jimmy Paine - Wrath of Khan

Today, MIB agent Jimmy Paine will reveal how he, as the real Admiral Kirk, alongside the Enterprise crew, thwarted Khan Noonien Singh’s attempt to weaponize the life-generating Genesis Device. This MIB file served as the basis for the creation of Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.





Jimmy claims to have served aboard a starship known as the Enterprise, a Vulcan-built starship crafted in the 1960s. His experiences aboard this ship are said to have inspired elements of the 1989 film Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, in the search for God.

As a Super Soldier, Jimmy Paine, known as "Captain Dallas," for his distinguished service within the secret space program, spanning from 1959 to 1996. Over these years, Dallas undertook numerous highly classified missions, serving as a shuttlecraft pilot for the Tall White warriors at the legendary Area 51 and venturing into uncharted territories of time travel alongside the Montauk Boys at Camp Hero. His work also included service with the Weyland Corporation, where he encountered a xenomorph on LV-426, the real-life inspiration for the infamous creature in Aliens.





Dallas’s career took him across planets and moons, from Mars to Titan and Earth’s own Moon. On Mars in 1974, he and Duncan O’finoian came upon the enigmatic broken statue of a colossal humanoid face, a haunting reminder of civilizations past. During another mission, he encountered the so-called "Tommy Knockers," formidable muscular Tall Greys lurking in Martian caves.

On Titan, Dallas served at an extensive underground base, where he faced a creature ominously referred to as “IT”—a monster reminiscent of the Montauk experiments, a fierce Bigfoot-like being that grew stronger with each attack.





Dallas’s achievements also extend to covert missions from Vandenberg Air Force Base, including the legendary Apollo 20 mission. Accompanied by William Rutledge, he encountered EB Mona Lisa, an Oriental-featured humanoid, a testament to the truth behind the Apollo 20 footage on YouTube, which he asserts is genuine.

Also joining us is Miesha Johnston, a Certified Hypnotherapist specializing in Multidimensional ET Experiencer Regressions, Past Life Regression and Trauma Recovery Hypnosis. She offers Galactic Multi-Dimensional Sessions and is a trance channel who speaks many Galactic Light Languages. She facilitates virtual Experiencer support groups three times a week on Zoom and in her home once a month.





Miesha a third-generation experiencer having contact with 8 different types of extraterrestrials. She is also part of the MK Ultra experimentation and a MILAB abductee. Her most complex MK Utra was where she expereinced of 8 months of missing time; including a marriage she had no memory of. She shares her story of her encounters in her books, and has been a guest on many Radio shows since 1999, She has been on European, Canadian and Russian TV and has appeared on the History Channel's, Book of Secrets.





In 1991, she founded the STAR FAMILY CONTACTEE GROUPS and she started the first teen and children’s groups in the United States in 1991. She was director of U.F.O.C.C.I. In the 1990s she was a working group member of Steven Greer’s C.S.E.T.I. In Las Vegas, Nevada.





She is owner operator of Vector 5 UFO Tours of Las Vegas and has been leading tours in Las Vegas, Hawaii and California for over 3 years, with military grade Gen 3-night vision goggles and high-powered lazars. She has a weekly radio show Saturday on KCOR Digital Radio.





For more information about Miesha visit her websites: www.StarseedAwakening.org and http://www.ufonightwatch.com/





Original Record Date: February 25, 2025





