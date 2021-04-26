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Musicians' Life Hacks 3: Make Yourself A GOOD Space To Practise In
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11 views • April 26, 2021
There are numerous factors to setting up a good practice space for yourself, many of which operate so subtly or subconsciously that we may spend years practicing in problematic or disturbing conditions before we become fully aware of the situation. The Conscious Music School invites you to use your full awareness today to circumvent these pitfalls.
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
https://theconsciousmusicschool.com
Interested in 1-on-1 coaching from Simon? Click the link below:
https://theconsciousmusicschool.coachesconsole.com/choices--choices.html
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