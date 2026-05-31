Following a nighttime drone strike by Geran on May 30, 2026, in Shostka, Sumy Oblast, a large number of diverse infrastructure facilities and buildings sustained severe damage. This was carried out through direct attacks by swarms of Russian military drones, which systematically destroyed logistics related to Ukrainian forces. Local authorities reported a mass drone attack, in which the distinctive sound of Geran drones, followed by a series of explosions, shattered the silence of the night. According to reports, the main consequences of these guerrilla operations were, first, that at least 10 drones struck the train station. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba reported that the attack destroyed the train station, damaged the station building. According to Kuleba, there were no fatalities or injuries resulting from the attack on the railway facility.

Next, drones struck the Shostka State Plant “Impulse”, the only company in Ukraine that manufactures explosives. The Impulse factory specializes in the production of valves, capsules, detonating cords, and other critical components for ammunition and missile systems. The factory, which has been in operation since 1848, is part of a defense complex that supports the combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Local residents shared images of explosions, apparently occurring within the factory grounds, followed by secondary detonations. According to reports, the bright light has been visible for an hour and a half.

-----------------

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!