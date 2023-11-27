Yemen's Houthi Fighters March For Palestine And Gaza Amid Attacks On Israel & U.S. Targets

Hundreds of Houthi fighters held a solidarity march with people of Palestine and besieged Gaza. A video released by the Yemen's Houthi movement showed hundreds of armed fighters marching with Yemen and Palestine flags. The Houthis have pledged full support to Palestinian militants in their fight against Israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.