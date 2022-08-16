X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The [WEF] Is Panicking, People Are Waking Up, The People See It Now

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2850a - August 15, 2022

The [WEF] Is Panicking, People Are Waking Up, The People See It Now

Countries are now gas lighting the people about inflation, this will not work. The younger generation is getting it, they are realizing what inflation really is. The [WEF] is now concerned because they cannot control the narrative and the people are waking up.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

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