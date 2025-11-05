Israeli settlers attacked & assaulted Palestinian farmers while picking olives

Israeli settlers attacked and assaulted Palestinian farmers and international solidarity activists in Qarawat Bani Hassan, West Bank, while they were helping Palestinian families with the olive harvest.

One of several videos found today about attacks in West Bank. As evil Israel progresses to steal and take over more of West Bank. Cynthia

Israel has issued two tenders for the construction of 356 new illegal settler units in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli anti-settlement group says.