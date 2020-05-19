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Listen to This Virologist Tell Us Why the Poor Will Go First With the COVID-19 Vaccine
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123 views • May 19, 2020
Dr. Dean Hart is a microbiologist by trade and a good working knowledge of vaccines. He makes some statements here that I don't think Gates will appreciate. Listen to what he says at the end about why the poor will receive this vaccine first.
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