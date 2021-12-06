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So where is Gavy Pooh ? Maybe at Gitmo ? He disappeared after his last Jabaroo Booster Kill Shot. Did he run off to the store to buy some more Brylcream for his Quaff ? Where is he ? Anybody know ?
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60 views • December 06, 2021
So where is he ? Being born and raised in California, I take special interest in tracking this Scum Bag. He ruined the Great State of California. Along with his Scum Bag Aunt - the Old Hag from San Francisco. So you remember when he hosted that big political lunch at the Laundry in Napa ? After he had just imposed the mask mandates and locked everybody down. What an asshole. And he left his winery opened while others had to close. LIke I said, what an asshole.
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