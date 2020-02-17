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Activated Charcoal: The Fire of Transformation (Part 1) | David A. Wolfe at TTAC LIVE '19 in Anaheim
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2376 views • February 17, 2020
Join David Avocado Wolfe from TTAC Live 2019 in Anaheim, CA! In this clip, David explains the powerful benefits of activated charcoal.
Joining us for the first time in 2019 for TTAC’s Live Event, David Wolfe blew it out of the water! You’ve likely heard about activated charcoal, but you may not have heard about its full potential as a medicine.
You can read the full article, here: http://bit.ly/what-activated-charcoal
After you're done watching this video, head over here to watch Part 2: http://bit.ly/activated-charcoal-pt2
Joining us for the first time in 2019 for TTAC’s Live Event, David Wolfe blew it out of the water! You’ve likely heard about activated charcoal, but you may not have heard about its full potential as a medicine.
You can read the full article, here: http://bit.ly/what-activated-charcoal
After you're done watching this video, head over here to watch Part 2: http://bit.ly/activated-charcoal-pt2
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