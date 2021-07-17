HEALTH RANGER EXPOSES PLANNED TAKEDOWN OF AMERICA ** - Infowars/Adams – 15/July/2021

** Health Ranger exposes planned takedown of America, ending in martial law, halted elections and Holocaust-level mass extermination via spike protein injections- Natural News, Mike Adams – 15/July/2021-- A nefarious plan is under way to place America under a military dictatorship, halt the mid-term elections and unleash armed soldiers to go door-to-door, confiscating guns and forcing vaccines on the American people to achieve Holocaust-level mass extermination.That plan follows a specific series of events that all orbit around the concept of “planned chaos.” The steps to achieve this chaos are already well under way.The more chaos the anti-American Marxists can unleash, the more they can assert power and control over the nation to achieve their ultimate goal: The mass extermination of hundreds of millions of Americans and the complete takedown of the United States of America as a sovereign nation.How the anti-American globalists hope their plan will unfoldHigh-level officials in the Pentagon (Gen. Milley, Gen. Austin, etc.) are all-in with this plan, as are Biden regime officials who answer to the CCP. The corporate media is pushing all the required narratives (race hatred, anti-white bigotry, covid hysteria, etc.) in order to create the necessary mental state that can be triggered into an eruption like what we’re seeing right now in South Africa.In today’s Situation Update, below, I walk through the steps of this plan and how they plan to achieve all this within the next 18 months.Some of the highlights of this plan:• Pushing mandatory vaccines for workers at critical infrastructure installations in order to achieve a mass die-off, resulting in failed power plants, water plants, food production, transportation, first responders and other elements that keep society functioning.• Why, according to doctors who are spreading the alarm, we may already be looking at 92 million dead Americans in the next few years, stemming from vaccine-induced vascular and neurological damage (micro blood clots, heart failure, etc.).• How vaccines perpetuate the pandemic by making people more vulnerable to infections from covid variants (such as Delta). New research shows that natural immunity halts the pandemic, but vaccines keep it going.• Once critical infrastructure is taken down, America’s cities fall into anarchy, with widespread looting, murder, rape and total chaos. The police will be powerless to stop it. Democrats defunded the police as part of the plan to roll this out.• Many cities will become “death traps” without food, water, fuel or electrical power. Very quickly, a mass exodus of violent looters will stream out of the cities, ransacking suburbs and rural areas in search of food and shelter. As we see in South Africa, these violent looters can only be stopped through the application of coordinated civilian firepower.• Rural communities will need to rely on civilian security forces working hand-in-hand with local law enforcement (Sheriff’s offices, typically) to engage and halt the violent looting mobs, most of which will consist of individuals who have been brain damaged by micro blood clots caused by covid vaccines. The zombie apocalypse is about to become reality.• As this chaos is intentionally unleashed, the illegitimate Biden regime will illegally deploy U.S. troops against the American people while suspending the U.S. Constitution by decree, then confiscating firearms from any civilians they can manage to threaten. This will of course result in fierce resistance across the USA, and probably a civil war inside the military itself.• Upon the urging of the CCP, Biden will call for UN “humanitarian missions” to allow communist Chinese PLA troops to physically invade and occupy the United States, claiming to be distributing food. In reality, this is the invasion of America that Obama has long planned and will be carried out by proxy, through Biden who is both a puppet of Obama and of China. (Communist Chinese forces will enter the U.S. by land, through both the Southern and Northern borders.)• As these efforts ramp up, states and entire regions will push for secession from the failed federal government, and this will set off extreme conflict between the anti-American Biden criminals in D.C. vs. the pro-America states like Texas, Florida, Arizona and others.People who wish to survive all this must plan for the following reality to occur. Those who fail to plan may find themselves dead:- Cont’d --