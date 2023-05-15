Create New Account
My Family Member Hates Me for Not Being Privileged Enough
No, this is not the type of content I usually post on here, but I feel like after almost four years, I am ready to speak publicly about it. I grew up in a low income housing project, and some of my more cruel childhood peers made fun of me for not having money and for living in this project. So, to have this happen to me in August 2019 was extremely devastating. 😞

wealthbiaswhite privilegeprejudicestatus quo

