State Governors Can Stop FBI Tyranny Immediately And Yet They Don't

Now the FBI takes Mike Lindell's cell phone! The FBI can be STOPPED! Republicans have the power right NOW! They are letting this happen. Watch the video to find out the truth that RINOS don't want you to know.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American.
Video Sources:
Lindell TV
https://frankspeech.com/video/exclusive-mike-lindell-details-how-he-was-surrounded-fbi-and-his-phone-seized
Conversations That Matter - Alex Newman
https://thenewamerican.com/lindell-has-bombshell-vote-fraud-evidence-waiting-on-court-to-release-santilli/
