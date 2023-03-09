Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DOJ v Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act: Round 1, Feds Win
45 views
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
Published 19 hours ago |

The first round of the federal lawsuit against the Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) is in – and the feds won this one, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An appeal is on the way, and if you want to learn all the ins-and-outs of the case – and what might happen next – this episode is the number 1 place to be.

Path to Liberty: March 8, 2023

Keywords
libertygun rightsconstitutionmissouri2nd amendmentcourts10th amendmentfederal gun controlsapa

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket