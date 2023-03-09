DOJ v Missouri 2nd Amendment Preservation Act: Round 1, Feds Win

The first round of the federal lawsuit against the Missouri Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA) is in – and the feds won this one, but that shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. An appeal is on the way, and if you want to learn all the ins-and-outs of the case – and what might happen next – this episode is the number 1 place to be.
Path to Liberty: March 8, 2023
