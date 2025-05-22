© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin presents RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 3rd Class — one of Russia’s highest state honors for outstanding service to the nation.
Adding:
Kiev's new strategy: 'say what Trump wants to hear' – top Ukrainian official per Politico
Admits that EU's support not enough, Ukraine needs to keep the US prez in negotiations