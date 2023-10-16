In the Book of Genesis in the Bible, we find the
amazing story of the Tower of Babel. Through
mankind's disobedience towards God, we see the people attempting to construct a
tall tower with its top in the heavens.
God discerned that the tower would only lead the people away from
him. It would also reveal the widespread
rebellion in the human heart. To stop
the building of the tower God confused their language, causing them to speak
many different languages, so they would not understand each other. By doing this God stopped their plan to
complete the tower. I hope you enjoy
this new video report, "The Tower of Babel Revisited."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.