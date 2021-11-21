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Elizabeth 2 Participated In A Pagan Druidic Ritual
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266 views • November 21, 2021
E2 participated in a pagan druidic ritual prior to her coronation in 1953. It is reported this is from a ceremony initiating Elizabeth 2 into the Mystic Circle of Bards (pagan druids) at the national festival at Mountain Ash; Glamorgan, Wales; August 1946.
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