Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 18, 2023 - Evergrande, Maui, false flags and the government-run DEPOPULATION AGENDA targeting us all

0:00 Intro

2:03 Karen Kingston

13:27 False Flags

22:50 Maui

34:38 IRS Agent Accidentally Shot

36:32 Project Veritas

42:05 Cryptocurrency

58:55 Medical Clown World

1:13:31 Interview with Dr. Joseph Mercola





- Update on Karen Kingston, safe houses, extractions and special forces operators

- Powerful message of truth from German MEP Christine Anderson (STOP complying with #tyranny)

- Tyrannical government getting SLOPPY with its #falseflag operations, like #Lahaina on #Maui

- Maui emergency director RESIGNS after deliberately refusing to activate warning sirens during fire

- "Fire and Fury" book on #climatechange published DURING the fires, proving it was all pre-planned

- IRS agent shoots and kills another IRS agent... why do they have GUNS, again?

- China's Evergrande property developer files for bankruptcy protection in the USA

- Huge fallout from Evergrande is now a ticking time bomb in the US banking industry / #debt markets

- How Evergrande may affect #Tether stablecoins, which could also clobber #Bitcoin and #cryptocurrency

- Protect Veritas implodes after booting James O'Keefe, proving that PV is nothing without him

- How #ivermectin prevented 74% of COVID deaths in Peru (new study)

- Full interview with Dr. Joseph Mercola, who has been persecuted and targeted for telling the TRUTH about health







