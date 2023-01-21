Silent War Ep. 6289: Brazil Gulag Grows, FoodCrickets, Madonna - Child Trafficker? CDC LIED, PPL Died

Buy 2 Get 1 Free Liposomal Vitamin C✅ https://redpillliving.com/OnSaleNow





In this episode...





1398 Political Prisoners in Brazil – Senator Says “Lula knew about Storm on Congress and Must be IMPEACHED”.





Ukraine Bombs Apartment, Blames Russia.





Russia moves to leave European treaties.





Saudi Arabia Just Killed The Petrodollar.





Biden Signs On to “Declaration of North America” (DNA) with Canada and Mexico – Is the Planned North America Union Making a Comeback?





“You Will Eat ze Bugs and Be Happy”: EU Authorizes Crickets for Consumption.





Gruesome Details Released in Gay Activist Couple’s Crimes on Their Adopted Sons.





Madonna Accused of Pornography and Child Trafficking in Southern Africa – Ethiopian World Federation Urges President of Malawi to Conduct Investigation.





CDC Knowingly Left Serious Adverse Events Off Post-Vaccination Surveys, Documents Show.





Egg Seizures Skyrocket At US Border As Arbitrageurs Attempt To Capitalize On Poultry Crisis.





Classified Docs Were At Biden House While Hunter Took Millions For "Representing F**king Spy Chief Of China".





Al Gore Attempts Own 'Greta Moment' In Unhinged Davos Rant: "Equivalent Of 600,000 Hiroshima Bombs Daily".





Jamie Lee Curtis Under Fire After Posting Disturbing Photo of Young Naked Child in Box on Social Media





💵 Please support our sponsors:





If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.

✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate





———————————————————————





FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.

✅ https://redpillliving.com/sleep





———————————————————————





For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news





———————————————————————





Follow on Truth Social

https://truthsocial.com/@REALDUSTINNEMOS





Also follow us at Gab

https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork





Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat





———————————————————————





💵 Please support our sponsors:





Protect yourself by buying gold;

Nemosnewsnetwork.com/gold





Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.





If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!





✅ https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors





Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.





"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."





———————————————————————





Other Links





Learn the Hidden History of Man, Myth, & Mystery Babylon. Learn His Story, as we take you on a guided tour of the greatest conspiracies of all time, and how they all connect together! From Adam & Eve to Fauci the Freemason, and the New World Order. Learn your history, where you fit in creation, and your purpose. Find the Deep States deepest secrets, and prepare to unlearn everything you thought you knew.





https:// TheSerapeum.com/hisstory





https://TheSerapeum.com - Your Archive of The Hidden History of Mankind, and The Mystery Babylon Religion of The Deep State.