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The Harvest is Great - an Interview with Dr. Susan Allen and Pr. Daniel Mesa
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43 views • October 10, 2020
What do you think when you read the word "Harvest?"
Organ harvesting is a real thing. Dr. Susan Allen gives a couple of very close experiences to those close to her, knowing there is much more out there than just these horrific circumstances.
More at RevelationWithDaniel.com.
Organ harvesting is a real thing. Dr. Susan Allen gives a couple of very close experiences to those close to her, knowing there is much more out there than just these horrific circumstances.
More at RevelationWithDaniel.com.
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