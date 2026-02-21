BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

**AUDIO ISSUES AT START--SKIP AHEAD TO 11:09!** "We Demand Fraudulent Elections" -House Democrat
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
138 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 23 hours ago

Another vote in the House on SAVE Act: Dems do not disappoint
Bondi battles Dems in Judiciary Committee hearing
Huge jobs report boosts GOP as primaries approach
OSU hires freak for phony freak department
OSU prof attacks journalist
And much, much more....

Dr. Everett Piper and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan join today!

*********

Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.

🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.

📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
Typically 7-9 AM EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show

👉 SUBSCRIBE to support independent conservative media
👉 LIKE & RUMBLE every stream to beat the algorithm
👉 SHARE clips with friends who still believe in America

💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!

Keywords
politicsdaily newsconservative talk radiobob frantzstrictly speaking
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Trump administration cancels CDC vaccine panel meeting

Laura Harris
America&#8217;s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

America’s Trade Deficit: A Symptom of Deeper Economic Disease

Morgan S. Verity
A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Board of Peace&#8221; convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

A new world order or a grand illusion? Trump’s “Board of Peace” convenes amid Gaza’s ruins and global skepticism

Ava Grace
The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU&#8217;s plan to censor conservatives before elections

The Romanian blueprint: Leaked docs show EU’s plan to censor conservatives before elections

Willow Tohi
Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Undercover Sting Exposes How NYC Elections Are Vulnerable to Non-Citizen Voting

Douglas Harrington
A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

A constitutional check: Supreme Court reins in presidential tariff authority

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy