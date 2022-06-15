The PLAN-demics will Never Stop! Prepare for the next Lochdown! [15.06.2022]

ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

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Original title: Spacebusters: Virology Is Way Past Its 'cell' by Date...Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease? (link below)

A quick video that might help wake up the normies....

https://www.gjenvick.com/Influenza/TheRosenauExperiment-1918-1919.html

https://beckassets.blob.core.windows.net/product/readingsample/183476/9783540705222_excerpt_001.pdf





Note: What is a 'Virus' and a 'Dis'-ease?

- Does all people have an 'immune system'?

- Du you take Pharmakeia 'Medicine'?

- Do you trust the 'Science' alá Big Pharma?

- Who has the 'liability' for all medicine to the people?





TERRAIN - The Film (Part 1 & 2 'Passing the Torch') [20.02.2022]





Timeline + Content:

00:00:00 Commercials/Advertisement

00:32:00 Terrain - The Film 'Part 1'

01:32:00 So Who is Dr. Stefan Lanka PH.D? + Commercials

01:40:00 Introduction + Roundtable Discussion with Cast Members + Commercials

02:47:00 Introduction to Part 2 by David Icke

03:02:00 Terrain - The Film Part 2: 'Passing the Torch' + Commercials

04:15:00 Live Q & A with Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D





The End of Germ Theory...

A Film Produces by Marcelina Cravat and Andrew Kaufman, M.D. - The Most Important Question You Never Thought To Ask...

TERRAIN exposes the tyrannical world pandemic hoax, built upon the flawed model of illness and disease known as Germ Theory. This Two-part documentary explores Terrain Theory, a model for health that works in symbiosis with nature to promote wellness and healing free of a corrupt and flawed medical paradigm. TERRAIN motivates and inspires viewers to understand the power and responsibility of consent.





https://www.bitchute.com/video/22vkPIkDP0eD/

https://rumble.com/vv911v-terrain-the-film-part-2-passing-the-torch-15.02.2022.html

https://www.brighteon.com/93237956-871e-444a-8964-563185b1a794

https://t.me/KimOsboel/1299





Source:

Spacebusters - 19916 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/mUWDjoL0i9xI/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/