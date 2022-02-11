Dr. Reiner Fullmich: Our Government Is No Longer Our Government, Our Institutions Are Infiltrated by Criminals

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02/05/2022 Dr. Reiner Fullmich: Our government is no longer our government, our institutions are infiltrated by those who commit crimes against humanity. Only the people can make a difference. We will make sure to bring those to justice.