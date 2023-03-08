https://gettr.com/post/p2atjztd6f2
【[email protected] 】3/3/2023: Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show: The CCP has purchased all antibiotic plants on the planet, and the CCP owns 25% of pigs in the United States and 50% of pigs across the globe. Is there anything under heaven that does not belong to the CCP? What does the CCP fear the most?
#nfsc #whistleblowermovement #milesguo #ccpinfitration #bgy #americantraitor #antibiotics
Nicole and Steve Gruber, Host of The Steve Gruber Show
GETTR：@SteveGruber
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 节目主持人史蒂夫·格鲁伯：中共买下了全世界所有的抗生素工厂；全美国25%、全球50%的生猪都是中共的，天底下还有什么不是中共控制的吗？中共最怕什么？
#新中国联邦 #爆料革命 #郭文贵 #中共渗透 #蓝金黄 #卖美贼 #抗生素
盖特号：@SteveGruber
