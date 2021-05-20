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ABRAHAM LINCOLN/ GANGNAM STYLE (VANGUARD PODCAST #9)
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3 views • May 20, 2021
Originally broadcast 2nd December 2012. Please comment here:
https://affirmativeright.blogspot.com/2012/12/vanguard-podcast-9-abraham-lincoln.html
Colin Liddell, Andy Nowicki, and Richard Spencer discuss "Gangnam Style," Korea’s surprising pop culture sensation, and how it might prophesy a post-PC future. They then turn to Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Lincoln, and how it relates to the "liberal destiny" of America.
https://affirmativeright.blogspot.com/2012/12/vanguard-podcast-9-abraham-lincoln.html
Colin Liddell, Andy Nowicki, and Richard Spencer discuss "Gangnam Style," Korea’s surprising pop culture sensation, and how it might prophesy a post-PC future. They then turn to Steven Spielberg’s latest film, Lincoln, and how it relates to the "liberal destiny" of America.
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