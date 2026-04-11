Talks: "If the interests of the Iranian people are not secured in these talks, these talks will be abandoned." SNN from Islamabad

UPDATE:

The Islamabad talks have hit a wall on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran is insisting on ownership of the strait and the right to collect tolls. The US is proposing joint control. Iran has rejected it, even after a direct meeting between Vance and Ghalibaf.

Source: Financial Times.

Video description:

"If the interests of the Iranian people are not secured in these talks, these talks will be abandoned."

SNN from Islamabad:

🔸 Americans accepted Iran's conditions that frozen assets in other countries be released

🔸 Serious talks ongoing on both frozen assets and ceasefire terms

🔸 Iran made clear: talks don't necessarily have to reach a result

🔸 If negotiations don't consolidate battlefield achievements, Iran will return to the fight

Iran stood for forty days in all-out battle and is ready to continue.